On 23.01.23, Hollis Jamal Young, 28 years old Farmer of Owia was arrested and charged for having in his possession twelve (12) grams of cocaine with intent to supply it to another at Owia on 21.01.23.

Young appeared at the Serious Offences Court on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, to answer the charge and pled guilty.

He was ordered to pay $1500.00 by 5.05.2023 or six months imprisonment.

Source : RSVGPF