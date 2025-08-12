Ozarie forging champions in youth sports

Local Coach Ozarie Williams Trains World Record-Holding Athlete and Inspires Young Talent

Renowned local coach Ozarie Williams is making waves in the athletic community, training and mentoring young athletes to reach their highest potential. Among his outstanding protégés is Tyler Hercules, who recently became the world age record holder in the 300-metre sprint at just 11 years old, a remarkable feat that has brought pride to the nation.

Williams, known for his dedication and hands-on approach, not only works with competitive athletes but also conducts summer training camps aimed at developing skills, discipline, and a love for sports in youth of all levels. These camps serve as a stepping stone for many aspiring athletes, providing structured coaching, mentorship, and a supportive environment.

His current batch of trainees boasts several record breakers, highlighting the success of his program and the consistent results of his coaching. Speaking on the importance of training athletes from a young age. “When you start early, they have years of training behind them, and their bodies will be naturally prepared as they get older. It’s about building a strong foundation,” Williams explained.

With multiple champions emerging from his program, Ozarie Williams continues to cement his role as a driving force in youth sports development in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.