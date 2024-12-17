Pacific Island of Vanuatu hit by magnitude 7.4 earthquake

(Reuters) – An earthquake of magnitude 7.4 struck Vanuatu’s capital Port Vila on Tuesday, with the United Nations reporting six unconfirmed deaths and that two reservoirs and a hospital had been damaged.

State broadcaster VBTC showed footage of vehicles crushed under the debris of collapsed buildings and boulders strewn across a highway. Drone footage showed landslips near a shipping terminal.

Communications networks on the Pacific archipelago were down, New Zealand said.