PAHO reports bird flu outbreaks in 10 countries in the Americas

PAHO: Outbreaks of avian influenza in birds in 10 countries

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) issued an alert after 10 nations in the Americas reported bird flu outbreaks and the first human case of avian influenza A(H5) in South America.

PAHO issued an epidemiological alert on Wednesday urging countries to increase surveillance for seasonal and zoonotic influenza in animals and humans and to limit bird infection to reduce human risk.

The Organization also restated its instructions on early laboratory diagnosis in human and animal samples and case and contact investigation, and suggested that health, agriculture, and environmental sectors coordinate these and other surveillance, preventative, and control efforts.

North America first detected the influenza A(H5N1) virus in domestic and wild birds in December 2014. Since then, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Honduras, Mexico, Panama, Peru, the US, and Venezuela have reported outbreaks in domestic, poultry, and wild birds.

This virus’s severe human infections are rare. However, human instances can occur when avian influenza viruses proliferate among birds. Two human infections have been confirmed in the region: one in April 2022 in the US and one on January 9, 2023 in Ecuador.

Human cases are rare and rarely spread. However, continuous human-to-human transmission could cause a pandemic.

Poultry keepers and outbreak control workers who handle diseased animals are at risk. Inadequate infection prevention and control puts health care employees at risk.

PAHO advises using PPE and other hygiene and sanitation measures.

Source : PAHO