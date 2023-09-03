PAHO reports sporadic Zika increases in some countries

Despite a global decrease in Zika occurrences since 2017, the virus’s spread has been documented in 89 countries around the world.

Although incidence levels remain low, certain countries have seen irregular rises in recent years.

The EPI-WIN webinar: Zika virus: learning from the past, preparing for the future, held this week, brought together specialists to address the worldwide Zika situation, as well as strategies to track its transmission for preparedness and early response.

“Most infections with this virus are asymptomatic or mild, making detection by healthcare systems difficult,” said Mara Van Kerkhove, Head of the World Health Organization’s Emerging Diseases and Zoonoses Unit.

Concerning the disease’s implications, WHO warned that pregnant women are especially vulnerable to its effects, since it can cause congenital deformities such as microcephaly, as well as an increased probability of preterm deliveries or spontaneous abortions.

Control measures and the situation in the Americas

Local transmission of Zika has been verified in all nations and territories of the Americas, with the exception of continental Chile, Uruguay, and Canada, since its first discovery in Brazil in March 2015. However, ten nations account for 89% of Zika infections reported between 2014 and 2023, with Brazil, Colombia, and Venezuela at the top of the list.

Data from the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) suggest that, in contrast to other arboviruses such as dengue and chikungunya, which have caused nearly 3 million and 324,000 cases, respectively, so far in 2023, Zika has caused only 27,000 cases.

“It is critical to link surveillance for acute Zika infections and the manifestation of other neurological syndromes like Guillain-Barre,” stated Thais dos Santos, PAHO’s Advisor on Surveillance and Control of Arboviral Neglected Diseases. “If we optimize this approach, we will be better prepared to fully understand the disease and take preventive measures,” she says.

“Maintaining an adequate level of monitoring is critical to preventing future epidemics,” dos Santos added, highlighting the necessity of having accurate and abundant diagnoses in laboratories, as well as training healthcare staff at all levels and throughout the disease’s progression.

“This will allow for the timely detection of Zika and, as a result, the implementation of relevant and effective control measures,” stated the PAHO specialist.

WHO started the Global Arbovirus Initiative in March 2022, with the goal of addressing mosquito, fly, and tick-borne viruses, as well as other new and re-emerging arthropods with epidemic and pandemic potential.

“With this initiative, we hope to develop guidelines for Zika surveillance, clinical management, and follow-up, as well as strengthen environmental surveillance and vector control.” “Risk communication, public health research, and collaboration among key stakeholders are critical components of this effort,” stated Dr Van Kerkhove.

Source : PAHO