PAHO/WHO rep meets with SVG foreign minister

FOREIGN MINISTER RECEIVES PAHO/WHO REPRESENTATIVE ON COURTESY VISIT

The PAHO/WHO Representative for Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean, Dr. Amalia Del Riego Abreu, visited Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and paid a courtesy call on the Honourable Frederick Stephenson, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Consumer Affairs, on Friday, November 14, 2025, at the Ministry’s Office.

The Minister was accompanied by Mrs. Sandy Peters-Phillips, Permanent Secretary; Mrs. Okolo John-Patrick, Director of Foreign Trade; and Ms. Aliaka Jones, Senior Foreign Service Officer.

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to continued collaboration in support of the sustainable development of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Consumer Affairs looks forward to strengthening its engagement with PAHO/WHO to advance the health and wellbeing of the people of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.