Palm Island, one of the top all-inclusive resorts in the Caribbean for 2023

50 Best All-Inclusive Resorts in the Caribbean – 2023

Palm Island, is one of the top all-inclusive resorts in the Caribbean for 2023. As a matter of fact its comes in at number two according to Carib Journal.

While you may notice some traditional larger brands in their 2023 ranking of the best all-inclusives in the Caribbean, you’ll also see something you won’t see on other rankings like this: a number of boutique, independent, family-owned all-inclusive resorts.

The Caribbean is filled with them says Carib Journal and if you are coming to SVG look no further than Palm Island.

“What could be more romantic than your own sun-drenched Grenadine fringed with talcum-white sand and famously studded with more than 1,000 palm trees? We’ll let you know if we ever return from this private-island resort that’s just about perfect among All-Inclusive Vacations.

“Palm Island has unveiled a major new addition. They call it the Seahorse Villa, a 4,000-square-foot private retreat has two bedrooms in a setting right on the sand.

“It’s just another feather in the cap for this castaway-fantasy resort“.

Source : Carib Journal