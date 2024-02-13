Pamelus Burke Govt School Students Receive Maria Camilla Pragliola scholarships

On Monday, two students of the Pamelus Burke Government School in Byrea were awarded Maria Camilla Pragliola scholarships through the SVG Honorary consul in Morrorco Giuseppe Ambrosio.

Maleah Scott, a Grade 6 student, and Antwan Williams, a Grade 5 student, received the scholarships.

The academic scholarships of 500 euros were handed over by St Vincent Times Executive Director Ernesto Cooke on behalf of the Honorary consul.

Both parents appreciated the Honorary consul for his commitment to the advancement of their children’s education.

In commemoration of his late mother, Ms. Maria Pragliola, a former primary school teacher who dedicated her life to teaching in Italy, the Honorary consul awards two scholarships each year to two primary school students of good character and academic standing.