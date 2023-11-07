Pan against crime to celebrate 15 years with concert at Park Hill

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) in collaboration with the National Commission on Crime Prevention (NCCP) and the Pan against Crime Committee (PAC) presents The PAC 15th Anniversary Concert under the theme “PLAY A PAN. ARRANGE A SONG. BUILD THE MIND. DOWN WITH VIOLENCE AND CRIME.” The event will take place on Sunday, November 12, 2023, at the Park Hill Playing Field, commencing at 5:00 p.m.

The Pan against Crime initiative was conceptualized by Dr. Hon. Ralph Gonsalves, Prime Minister and Minister of National Security on February 20, 2008 with the objective of using the steel pan instrument to engage young people to steer them away from criminal activities.

During the concert, remarks will be delivered by Acting Commissioner of Police, Mr. Enville Williams, and Ms. LaTeisha Sandy, Chairperson of the Pan against Crime Committee. The featured address will be delivered by the Hon. Prime Minister. Other activities will include:

A praise and worship segment

The official launch of the Overland, Chapmans, Park Hill, and Diamonds Police Youth Clubs

Entertainment package by the Police Band, Epic Sounds Steel Orchestra, Symphonix Steel Orchestra, and Ms. Shaunelle Mc Kenzie.

A cordial invitation is extended to the members of the public and the media to attend and bring coverage of the event.

Source : RSVGPF