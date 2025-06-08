Pan Am Airways eyes relaunch of iconic airline

Pan Am Global Holdings, the owner of the intellectual property rights for Pan American World Airways, is exploring options to revive the iconic airline brand as a scheduled commercial airline 34 years after it ceased operations.

The company is working with aviation merchant bank and consulting firm AVi8 Air Capital to assess the feasibility, structure, and financial strategy of a potential relaunch. Craig Carter, CEO of Pan Am Global Holdings, expressed excitement in partnering with AVi8 to bring the Pan Am brand back to the skies as a scheduled commercial airline.

Pan Am, originally founded as Pan American Airways, was the largest international carrier based in the U.S. for decades, enjoying a near-monopoly on foreign travel and leading the industry’s adoption of jet aircraft. It reached its peak of prestige between the 1950s and early 1970s, becoming synonymous with the glamour of international air travel and high-quality amenities.

However, its fortunes turned after the oil shock of the ’70s, which hurt demand, and deregulation of the American airline industry under President Jimmy Carter exposed the carrier to new levels of competition. After years of losses, Pan Am filed for bankruptcy in 1991.