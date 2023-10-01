Panama Canal cuts daily traffic flow to 31 ships due to drought

Drought in Panama has caused a shortage of fresh water for the country’s 4 million people. The lack of rain has affected the watershed system, which supplies water to rivers, lakes, and locks.

As a result, the Panama Canal has reduced its maximum daily traffic to 31 ships. That compares to daily averages of 36 to 38 ships per day under normal operation.

Nine ships per day will be allowed to use the new, bigger NeoPanamax locks and 22 per day will be handled through the older Panamax locks.

The Canal Authority guaranteed a draft of 44 feet for ships, in part because 70 per cent of ships using the waterway need at least that depth.

Source : AP