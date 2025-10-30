Panama’s Ambassador presents credentials in SVG

PRESENTATION OF CREDENCE: EXCELLENCY XIOMARA PÉREZ, AMBASSADOR OF PANAMA

The Government and people of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines formally welcomed Her Excellency Xiomara Pérez, Ambassador of the Republic of Panama, following the presentation of her Letters of Credence to Her Excellency Dame Susan Dougan, Governor-General of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, during an official ceremony held at Government House on Monday, October 29, 2025.

During her visit, Ambassador Pérez also paid a courtesy call on the Honourable Frederick Stephenson, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade, and Consumer Affairs.

Discussions during the meeting centered on the enduring bonds of friendship and cooperation between Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and the Republic of Panama, and the shared commitment to further enhancing collaboration across areas of mutual interest.

Diplomatic relations between Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and the Republic of Panama were established on July 17, 2006.

The Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines reaffirm its commitment to the continued strengthening of these relations, and to fostering a dynamic partnership that advances the prosperity and well-being of both nations and their peoples.