 Paris Holds NoCode Summit 2024

We are thrilled to share with you key highlights from the NoCode Summit 2024, taking place on October 16th and 17th at STATION F in Paris. This flagship event for the NoCode, Low Code, and AI ecosystem brings together industry leaders to present groundbreaking innovations and address the future of enterprise solutions.

This year’s event will focus on Tech for Good and Cybersecurity, with a series of business-focused activities such as Meet and Match meetings, NoCode REX competition, and VIP tours led by the Hub Institute. On the main stage, pioneering companies will showcase advanced use cases, exploring how to scale NoCode projects while ensuring top security standards.

Noteworthy announcements from our key sponsors include:

Xano : A booming year of growth with nearly 100,000 developers, introducing enterprise-grade security, NoCode deployment options, and AI integration for faster development.

: A booming year of growth with nearly 100,000 developers, introducing enterprise-grade security, NoCode deployment options, and AI integration for faster development. Stacker : Showcasing its fully redesigned user interface and standalone data platform.

: Showcasing its fully redesigned user interface and standalone data platform. Airtable : Powering over 500,000 teams with connected apps, including 80% of the Fortune 100.

: Powering over 500,000 teams with connected apps, including 80% of the Fortune 100. Bubble : Unveiling a new native mobile builder and enhanced security features with the acquisition of Flusk.

: Unveiling a new native mobile builder and enhanced security features with the acquisition of Flusk. Make : Sharing strategies for corporations to adopt NoCode solutions effectively.

: Sharing strategies for corporations to adopt NoCode solutions effectively. Codestore : Presenting the largest low-code project, replacing Microsoft Dynamics with a new enterprise-focused CRM solution.

: Presenting the largest low-code project, replacing Microsoft Dynamics with a new enterprise-focused CRM solution. Alegria Groupe: Highlighting their role as European leaders in NoCode and AI, with over 600 clients and 4,000 trained professionals.

Additionally, the SFPN (French Union of NoCode Professionals) will announce the official recognition of the Product Builder role in France and release a white paper to legitimize the NoCode developer profession.