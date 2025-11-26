Labourer Charged with Attempted Murder

On November 26, 2025, police arrested and charged Ezra Sterling, a 24-year-Labourer of Park Hill with the offence of Attempted Murder.

Investigations revealed that on November 23, 2025, the accused did an act which is more than merely preparatory to the commission of the offence, to a 41-year-old Labourer of the same address by chopping him about his body with a cutlass.

The offence was committed in Park Hill. Sterling appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on November 26, 2025. He was remanded into custody and the matter was adjourned and transferred to the Serious Offences Court for bail review on December 1, 2025.