Park Hill man faces charges after cutlass assault

Building Contractor Charged with Multiple Offences

On April 3, 2026, police arrested and charged Rodney Butler, a 51-year-old building contractor of Park Hill with the offences of criminal assault, assault bodily harm, damage to property, offensive weapon and three counts of threatening language.

Investigations revealed that the accused assaulted a 48-year-old caretaker of South Rivers, by striking her across her body with a piece of board, causing actual bodily harm.

He was also charged with damaging one gold plated bracelet -valued at $40.00 ECC and one multicolor umbrella valued at $35.00 ECC, total value being $75.00 ECC -the property of the same complainant – by striking them with a piece of board.

He was further charged with assaulting the same complainant by raising a cutlass over her head with the intent to commit the offence of wounding.

Another charge laid against him was that, without lawful excuse, in a public place—namely Park Hill Public Road—he had in his possession an offensive weapon, namely a cutlass.

Lastly, he was charged with making use of threatening language in a public place, namely Park Hill public road, to the same complainant by saying

• “You war me #%&*ing kill you and chop off yo $#@%ing head?”

• And “Let go of the f$&King board or I will chop off your f&^*ing hand!”

• Lastly, saying “Yo war me buss up yo head and mash up yo #@%^ing face?”

The offences were committed in Park Hill on April 1, 2026. Butler appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on April 7, 2026, where he pleaded not guilty to the charges. He was granted composite bail in the sum of $2, 900.00 ECC with one surety. He was also ordered not to have any contact with the complainant and to report to the Colonarie Police Station every Monday between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Stop notices were placed at all ports of entry and exit. The matters were adjourned and transferred to the Colonaire Magistrate Court for April 9, 2026.