Parliament to Rewrite Rules on Foreign Allegiance

Senator Jemalie John has confirmed that the government will introduce a legislative amendment during the upcoming parliamentary session on Tuesday, April 21, aimed at resolving constitutional ambiguities regarding dual citizenship and parliamentary eligibility.

The proposed amendment seeks to clarify the definition of a “foreign power or state” within the local context. According to Senator John, the current constitutional language has led to conflicting interpretations, resulting in ongoing legal challenges.

The core of the clarification rests on the status of Commonwealth citizens. Under the proposed definition, a “foreign power or state” would not include Commonwealth nations. This means that individuals who hold citizenship in another Commonwealth country would not be barred from sitting in the local parliament, provided they meet other requirements.

Senator John emphasized that while some jurisdictions, such as St. Kitts and Nevis, have very specific requirements for exclusive citizenship, the St. Vincent and the Grenadines constitution explicitly mentions “Commonwealth citizen,” necessitating a different interpretation.

Addressing concerns that the amendment might interfere with the judiciary, Senator John asserted that the parliament is the proper body for law-making and clarification.

“The court is not there to make laws… that rest with the parliament,” John stated, adding that the government should not leave the resolution of legal ambiguities solely to judges when the legislature has the power to provide direction through policy.

The move comes amidst a legal challenge from the political opposition targeting government seats in Northern Grenadines and East Kingston. Senator John characterized the opposition’s objections as a strategic attempt to “narrow the seats that the government has” and impose representatives who were not chosen by the voters.

He argued that the amendment is a necessary step to protect the democratic franchise, ensuring that the votes of thousands of citizens are not disregarded due to technical ambiguities.

“Ensuring that that democratic right is protected could never be appropriately described as self-serving,” John remarked.

While the amendment aims to provide clarity for the future, Senator John noted it does not automatically dismiss the current case brought by the opposition. The matter remains before the court, which will ultimately determine whether the new amendment can be applied retroactively to the existing legal challenge.

The parliamentary debate on Tuesday is expected to draw significant attention as the government and opposition clash.