Partial solar eclipse will be visible across St Vincent on Saturday

Here’s how you can see Saturday’s ‘ring of fire’ solar eclipse

This Saturday, many people around the world, including St. Vincent, will experience a rare celestial event: a solar eclipse.

Solar eclipses don’t happen every day, so seeing one will be a rare pleasure. A solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes between Earth and the sun, completely or partially blocking portions of the sun. If the sun is completely obscured,

A total solar eclipse occurs when all of the sun’s rays are blocked out, but a partial solar eclipse occurs when only a portion of the sun’s rays are blocked out.

The eclipse will begin at 1:06 p.m., reach its peak at 2:41 p.m., and conclude at 4:04 p.m.

The whole thing will last two hours and 58 minutes.

Although many people may be drawn to witness this heavenly phenomena, caution is advised because direct exposure to the sun’s rays can cause eye injury.

Eclipse glasses, telescope solar filters, or homemade eclipse viewers are required.