Partly decomposed body found on Thomas Island, St Vincent

PARTIALLY DECOMPOSED BODY DISCOVERED ON THOMAS ISLAND

The St Vincent Police Department has initiated an inquiry into the finding of a partly decomposed corpse on Thomas Island, which is located just outside of Clifton Harbour, Union Island.

The corpse was found by a Sea Captain about 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, according to the investigations. Russell Douglas, 73, of Union Island, was subsequently identified as the dead.

The corpse was taken to Kingstown Mortuary. The corpse will be sent to a post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death.

Members of the public with information that will help the investigation are urged to contact the Officer in Charge of the Grenadines Division at 1-784-457-1211, ext. 4881, or dial 999/911. All calls will be handled discreetly. The investigation is still ongoing.

Source : RSVGPF