The General Public is advised that the Head Office of the Passports and Immigration Department will be relocated to the building which formerly housed the First St. Vincent Bank. The location is at the corner of Granby and James Street.

In order to facilitate the relocation, the Office will be closed to the public on Thursday 22nd February and Friday 23rd February, 2024.

Normal business will resume at the new location on Monday 26th February, 2024.

Any inconvenience is regretted.