Wiggins installed as new Pastor in Jamaica

On Saturday 18th October, Seaforth SDA Church in St. Thomas, Jamaica was the place for the official Pastoral Installation of Pastor Sigmund A. Wiggins.

The special service brought together church officers, local elders, conference leaders, and well-wishers to welcome Pastor Wiggins as he assumes leadership of the pastoral district, succeeding former pastor Lascelles Morris.

Representatives of the East Jamaica Conference administration expressed gratitude to the district for its steadfast faith and past labor while craving their prayers and support for the new shepherd.

The formal installation included a litany of commitment between the new pastor and the congregation, followed by a prayer of consecration in which local ordained elders laid hands on Pastor Wiggins.

Born in Georgetown, Guyana, Pastor Wiggins was baptized at the Agricola SDA Church in 2003. He spent the past 16 years residing and ministering in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, where he became a national.

Pastor Wiggins earned a Bachelor of Arts in Theology from Andrews University via the University of the Southern Caribbean in 2010, graduating as president of his pastoral class. He later earned a Master of Science in Human Resources Training and Development from Amberton University in Texas (2023) and is currently pursuing a Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) in Leadership and Strategy at Golden Gate University.

Over his ministry in the Caribbean Union Conference, Pastor Wiggins has led more than 600 individuals to baptism and conducted evangelistic campaigns across St. Lucia, Antigua and Barbuda, Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago, St. Kitts and Nevis, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Beyond pastoral work, he served as Chairman of two SDA school boards in SVG, oversaw the SVG government’s Public Assistance Fund as an Administrative Officer, and served as Program Director for World Pediatrics, coordinating tertiary healthcare for under-resourced children across the region.

Delivering his inaugural address based on Isaiah 43:18–19 (“Behold, I will do a new thing”), Pastor Wiggins urged congregations to embrace the future with faith rather than remaining trapped by past methods or limitations.

Outlining his leadership approach, Pastor Wiggins emphasized a collaborative, solution-oriented focus.

“I am not better than anyone. No one is better than me. We are all equal,” Pastor Wiggins stated, reiterating his core personal philosophy. “For every problem, there’s a solution. When we work together collectively, solutions will come, the church will advance, and the people of God will rejoice.”

The installation service also highlighted personal milestones for the new pastor. In attendance were his mother, who traveled to Jamaica for the occasion, as well as his prospective in-laws. Pastor Wiggins announced his upcoming wedding on Sunday, October 25, 2026, to Nikisha Porter, a member of the Andrews Memorial SDA Church in Kingston.