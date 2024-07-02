CWSA – WATER TO BE RESTORED SOON

The Central Water and Sewage Authority is urging Vincentians to be patient as they continue to work to restore water in affected communities.

Speaking earlier today, General Manager of the CWSA Winsbert Quow said the intake lines to the treatment plant of the Dalloway Water system suffered damage in several areas.

Quow said there have been challenges in accessing the site due to fallen trees, however, they are receiving assistance from the Forestry department to remove the trees, so they can begin restorative work.

“…It is quite possible that it could be delayed, quite possibly into tomorrow, so we are asking for your patience, I know there are several areas out of water currently, Kingstown, Arnos Vale, Calliaqua, South Leeward area, we are trying to keep water in our system to supply the hospital from our tank in Montrose, that has been kept up,” Quow said.

The Dalloway system supplies 40 per cent of customers from Buccament to Calliaqua.

The Hermitage system which provides water to customers from Richmond to Peters Hope have been affected by fallen trees, and Quow said they are clearing the intake.

“Once the intakes are cleared, we will be able to supply water through that system, again, the aim is to get that system restored today,”

Quow also noted that the Majorca and Perseverance systems are also affected and they are hoping that those systems will be restored today as well.