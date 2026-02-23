Former Jamaican Prime Minister P.J. Patterson is urging the international community to provide humanitarian relief to Cuba as it faces a severe energy crisis.

He told the Jamaica Gleaner that nations in Africa and Europe possess a moral debt to the island due to its historical military and medical assistance.

Patterson specifically criticizes United States sanctions that restrict fuel supplies, characterizing the situation as a threat to Cuban sovereignty and survival.

While US officials label Cuban overseas missions as exploitative, the Cuban ambassador maintains these medical programs are strictly voluntary.

Caribbean leaders are being called upon to take a principled stand against external economic pressure during an upcoming regional summit.