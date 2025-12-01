Paul’s Avenue man charged with theft of lotions, textbooks

Paul’s Avenue Resident Charged with Theft

On November 30, 2025, police arrested and charged Nimrod Walters, a 58-year-old resident of Paul’s Avenue, with the offence of Theft.

According to investigations, the accused stole twenty-four (24) Vitamin E Nourishing extra dry skin lotion valued at $480.00 ECC and thirty-two (32) Secondary School Textbooks valued at $1,315.00 ECC – total value being $1,795.00 ECC – the property of a 59-year-old resident of Redemption Sharpes.

The offence was committed on October 1, 2025, in Kingstown. Walters appeared before the Serious Offences Court on December 1, 2025, and pleaded not guilty to the charge.

He was granted bail in the sum of $1,500.00 ECC with one surety. He was also ordered to report to the Central Police Station every Monday, Wednesday and Friday between 6am and 6pm.

The matter was adjourned and transferred to the Kingstown Magistrate Court for December 12, 2025.