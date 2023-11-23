Police Cooperative Credit Union Presents $5000 Cheque to Commissioner of Police in Support of Christmas Caroling Contest

Mrs. Ayanna Samuel, Manager of the Police Cooperative Credit Union (PCCU), presented a $5000 cheque to Mr. Enville Williams, Commissioner of Police, in a show of community spirit and holiday cheer. On Wednesday, November 22, 2023, the presentation was held in the Police Conference Room at Police Headquarters.

The event marked a significant collaboration between the financial institution and the law enforcement agency, and was graced by the presence of Mr. Brenton Smith, President of the Police Cooperative Credit Union, and Sergeant Cornelius Ross from the Police Christmas Carolling Committee and Public Relations and Complaints Department.

Commissioner Williams expressed heartfelt gratitude for the Credit Union’s generous donation, emphasising its critical role in cultivating long-term connections with corporate partners. The funding will help the forthcoming Police Christmas Carolling Contest, a beloved neighbourhood tradition, succeed. He praised the Police Cooperative Credit Union for its consistent support and dedication to community activities.

Mrs. Ayanna Samuel expressed her organization’s joy at working with the police department on this historic event. She emphasised the common purpose of spreading Christmas cheer throughout the community and offering a platform for the abilities of personnel of the Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF).

The Police Christmas Carolling Contest is set to begin at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, December 15, 2023, at the Central Police Station. Sixteen groups are expected to compete, with eight in the juniors and eight in the seniors. The Western Division Carollers are the seniors’ defending champions, while the Layou Police Youth Club is the juniors’.

This relationship not only demonstrates the Police Cooperative Credit Union’s commitment to community welfare, but it also highlights the spirit of cooperation and camaraderie that exists between financial institutions and law enforcement agencies. The donation demonstrates the Credit Union’s dedication to making a positive difference in the communities it serves.