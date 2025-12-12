PCCU donates $5,500 to bolster police caroling

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force extend heartfelt thanks to the Police Cooperative Credit Union (PCCU) for their generous contribution of $5,500 toward this year’s Police Christmas Caroling Competition.

On December 10th, 2025, the PCCU presented the cheque to ACP Mr. Hesran Ballantyne, on behalf of Commissioner of Police Mr. Enville Williams.

The handover was made by Mrs. Clairiesa Anderson-Pierre, Human Resources Manager at PCCU, and witnessed by Sgt. Edson Smith of the Public Relations Department and committee member for this year’s competition, along with Mrs. Sheyvone Williams of the PCCU.

Support like this strengthens our tradition of bringing communities together through music, joy, and Christmas cheer.

Thank you to the PCCU for standing with us and helping to keep this beloved tradition alive.