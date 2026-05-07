Peaches showcases versatility on new single Meaning, advises Caribbean women to be true to themselves
For years, female recording artistes have experienced limited recording opportunities, whether to have their voices heard or to showcase their musical capabilities.
Jamaican recording artiste Peaches, who started her own record label Adaba Entertainment, says she enjoys the freedom of putting out her own music.
Her latest effort is Meaning, a song inspired by personal experiences.
“There was a time when I felt low and I lost focus. I almost lost myself trying to change who I am for social circles and to fit in. I wasn’t happy, and so this song is a personal message to women of the Caribbean, to just focus, be yourself and don’t fall under the pressure of changing who you are to please a label or the crowd if you’re not comfortable,” Peaches disclosed in a media release.
Unlike her previous releases, Meaning showcases sultriness with lyrical storytelling, all combining a syrupy delivery which pulls in the listener.
“I’m just showcasing my versatility,” she says. “I love all genres of music, but I’ve been told to find a niche and stick to it, but I’m not comfortable with being in a box. Last year, I had to step back and be grateful. Sometimes greed will make you blind to the fact that your blessed or that you have everything you’ve ever wanted.”
She is pleased with the response to Meaning, a song which she has high hopes for.
“The feedback has been great; fans have been asking me for more because I took a break but I’m cooking up something special for them. The official video will be released on May 14,” said Peaches.
Follow Peaches on Instagram
@peachesadaba or visit her website at www.peachesadaba.com
Below are the lyrics to Meaning by Peaches:
Mi living life happy like there ain’t no stress
Still a hold the faith even through life test
I Affi give thanks because I am so bless
Put my shoulders to the wheel
And Jah will do the rest
Cause I’m so cool as the breeze
My mind’s at ease
Making my dreams reality
And so I know I must achieve
Be all I can be
Cause I believe in me
I want my life fi have meaning
Meaning
everything mi do it must be fi a reason
Shall live forever even in and outta season
I see and know the end of what deceit brings
Nah mix up inna nothing weh deceiving
I want my life fi have meaning
Meaning
Bun a spliff and hold a medz bout life
Cause I can see the changes of the times
Youths a turn to crime and just a gi weh dem life
And I a tell dem straight dem just be wasting dem time
Be careful of the things
Weh influencing Yur mind
Girls nuh sell yourself fi di glamor and di hype
Urge u to be wise cause might get left behind
Yuh caan blame nuh one if u go slip and slide
I want my life fi have meaning
Meaning
everything mi do it must be fi a reason
Shall live forever even in and outta season
I see and know the end of what deceit brings
Nah mix up inna nothing weh deceiving
I want my life fi have meaning
Meaning