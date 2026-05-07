Peaches showcases versatility on new single Meaning, advises Caribbean women to be true to themselves

For years, female recording artistes have experienced limited recording opportunities, whether to have their voices heard or to showcase their musical capabilities.

Jamaican recording artiste Peaches, who started her own record label Adaba Entertainment, says she enjoys the freedom of putting out her own music.

Her latest effort is Meaning, a song inspired by personal experiences.

“There was a time when I felt low and I lost focus. I almost lost myself trying to change who I am for social circles and to fit in. I wasn’t happy, and so this song is a personal message to women of the Caribbean, to just focus, be yourself and don’t fall under the pressure of changing who you are to please a label or the crowd if you’re not comfortable,” Peaches disclosed in a media release.

Unlike her previous releases, Meaning showcases sultriness with lyrical storytelling, all combining a syrupy delivery which pulls in the listener.

“I’m just showcasing my versatility,” she says. “I love all genres of music, but I’ve been told to find a niche and stick to it, but I’m not comfortable with being in a box. Last year, I had to step back and be grateful. Sometimes greed will make you blind to the fact that your blessed or that you have everything you’ve ever wanted.”

She is pleased with the response to Meaning, a song which she has high hopes for.

“The feedback has been great; fans have been asking me for more because I took a break but I’m cooking up something special for them. The official video will be released on May 14,” said Peaches.

Follow Peaches on Instagram

@peachesadaba or visit her website at www.peachesadaba.com

Below are the lyrics to Meaning by Peaches:

Mi living life happy like there ain’t no stress

Still a hold the faith even through life test

I Affi give thanks because I am so bless

Put my shoulders to the wheel

And Jah will do the rest

Cause I’m so cool as the breeze

My mind’s at ease

Making my dreams reality

And so I know I must achieve

Be all I can be

Cause I believe in me

I want my life fi have meaning

Meaning

everything mi do it must be fi a reason

Shall live forever even in and outta season

I see and know the end of what deceit brings

Nah mix up inna nothing weh deceiving

I want my life fi have meaning

Meaning

Bun a spliff and hold a medz bout life

Cause I can see the changes of the times

Youths a turn to crime and just a gi weh dem life

And I a tell dem straight dem just be wasting dem time

Be careful of the things

Weh influencing Yur mind

Girls nuh sell yourself fi di glamor and di hype

Urge u to be wise cause might get left behind

Yuh caan blame nuh one if u go slip and slide

I want my life fi have meaning

Meaning

everything mi do it must be fi a reason

Shall live forever even in and outta season

I see and know the end of what deceit brings

Nah mix up inna nothing weh deceiving

I want my life fi have meaning

Meaning