Pembroke crash claims life of 37yro Jamol Layne

POLICE INVESTIGATE FATAL TRAFFIC ACCIDENT IN PEMBROKE

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) is investigating a fatal traffic accident that occurred in Pembroke on Monday, October 19, 2026.

Preliminary information indicates that at approximately 5:07 p.m., motor vehicle TAB- 244 owned by Syron Isaac of Mesopotamia and driven by Deron Browne of Troumaca, struck a pedestrian in the vicinity of the gas station in Pembroke.

The pedestrian, who was later identified as 37-year-old Jamol Layne of Ottley Hall, was transported to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital for medical attention, where he subsequently succumbed to his injuries.

Police attended and processed the scene. Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the accident are ongoing.

The RSVGPF extends condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased.