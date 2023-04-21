St Vincent Pensioners indicate having trouble accessing their pensions

On Friday, a large number of pensioners in St. Vincent said they were experiencing problems accessing their pension payments at several financial institutions.

Several pensioners, many in their 70s and some in their early 80s, told the St. Vincent Times that it was not the fault of the financial institutions and that it appeared that the money had not been sent from the NIS into their accounts as is normally done.

The St. Vincent Times has not been able to get a response from the NIS at the time of publication. This article will be updated.