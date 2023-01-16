Peter David giving “consideration” to lead opposition party

Just over 10 years after he was expelled from the now-ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), attorney Peter David is giving “active consideration” to be among candidates seeking to replace Dr Keith Mitchell as the leader of the main opposition New National Party (NNP).

Mitchell, 76, who served as Grenada’s prime minister from 1995 to 2008 and from 2013 to June 2022 when he lost the general election, has already indicated that he would be stepping aside as political leader of the NNP that was founded in 1984.

Speaking on the Bubb Report aired on WPG 10 on Sunday, David, who was among a number of NDC stalwarts expelled from the party on September, 30, 2012, told viewers that Dr Mitchell was “pellucidly clear, both in the campaign and after the election that this is his last election run and …at the swearing ceremony for the Leader of the Opposition he did say he was not going to be participating or putting himself up for leadership at the next convention”.

David, who held several ministerial portfolios in the last NNP administration as well as being elected assistant general secretary of the party in 2017, the NNP has taken Dr Mitchell at his word and “that there will be other persons putting themselves up for the leadership.

“Under the party’s constitution, a member of the party in good standing can put themselves up for leadership,” he said, telling his interviewer “I am giving active consideration to it.

“Of course, I have paid my dues, I go back a long way…in politics, so I am giving active consideration to it. Like I told Dr Mitchell some time ago, once the party confirms the convention, once the party determines when the convention is going to be then I am going to make a public statement on it.

‘But to be fair, I can’t say other than I am giving very much active consideration to the issue of leadership of the party,” he said, adding “Dr Mitchell said he is leaving and certainly I am considering it”.

David said that the last convention was held in February last year and the party hopes to hold its next convention by June this year.

Source : CMC