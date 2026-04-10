Peters warns time for excuses is over on crime, jobs

Peters Warns Against Politicising Crime Amid Rising Public Concern

Opposition Senator Keisal Peters has issued a comprehensive critique of the current administration’s performance, citing a breakdown in public safety, economic stagnation, and a lack of support for the nation’s youth. Speaking Tuesday on Star Radio’s “On De Record” programme, Senator Peters asserted that many Vincentians do not feel safer today, directly accusing the government of failing to fulfill the mandates and promises articulated during its time in opposition. She issued a stern warning against the continued politicisation of crime, emphasizing that the lived reality of citizens should take precedence over political rhetoric.

​Turning to the nation’s overall economy, Senator Peters argued that the economy has failed to show meaningful improvement. She claimed that vital economic activities and planned projects have either stalled or been discontinued entirely, leaving many citizens with the impression that “nothing has happened.” According to Peters, the cessation of these projects has led to a palpable slowdown in economic activity, further aggravating the challenges faced by local communities.

​The Senator highlighted the failure of the government to announced any meaningful job creation initiatives to address youth unemployment, pointing to a significant lack of tangible investment or new opportunities for young people. Despite previous assurances of job creation, Peters characterized the current landscape as one of stagnation. Furthermore, she criticized the government’s handling of the public sector, alleging that rather than creating new roles, the administration has overseen a cycle of dismissals and replacements, resulting in net job losses for experienced workers.

​Addressing the strain on social services, Senator Peters noted a surge in complaints from citizens unable to access essential assistance. She specifically pointed to the ongoing reviews of the public assistance system as a bottleneck for those in need. While acknowledging that system reviews are necessary, Peters insisted that such administrative processes should not halt aid to the vulnerable, stating firmly that “nothing is stopping you from assisting people in the interim.”

​In closing, Senator Peters challenged government supporters who counsel patience, arguing that the administration had ample time to prepare its strategies while in opposition and must now be held accountable for its results. Her remarks underscore the intensifying political tension in St. Vincent and the Grenadines as the national debate over governance, economic stability, and public safety continues to sharpen