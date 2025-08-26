Petersville primary relaunches with fresh vision for young learners

Petersville Primary School Relaunches

Petersville Primary School, a proud institution with nearly six decades of service to education, is preparing for an exciting relaunch aimed at restoring the school to its former glory.

With renewed energy, a new board of management, and a vision to expand opportunities for students, Petersville is inviting parents and guardians to enroll their children today.

The new board of management—comprising dedicated educators, lawyers, doctors, and community leaders—is committed to building on the school’s strong foundation laid by its founder. Mr. Leroy Rock, one of the board members, emphasized that this new chapter is about creating a vibrant learning environment where both academics and creativity thrive.

“We want Petersville to once again be a leading name in education. Our focus is on early childhood learning, strong academics, and a rich afterschool program that nurtures every child’s talents,” Rock explained.

Special attention is being given to the kindergarten section, welcoming children from age four, ensuring that students begin their educational journey in a caring and structured environment.

In addition, Petersville is opening its doors to all children—both its students and those from other schools—through an afterschool program running from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. The program will feature music, art, drama, and dance, helping young learners to explore their creativity and build confidence beyond the classroom.

The school hopes to officially relaunch in time for its 60th anniversary, marking the occasion with renewed purpose and community spirit.

Enrollment Now Open

Parents are encouraged to register their children and be part of this new era at Petersville Primary School.

Where: Petersville Primary School Office

When: Monday to Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Who: Children from age 4 (Kindergarten) and students from other schools for extracurricular programs

The management team is calling on parents and guardians: “Come, enroll your children, and let them grow with us at the new Petersville Primary School.”