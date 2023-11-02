Peto Pink Panther claim North Leeward titles

Petit Bordel and Fitz Hughes shares sporting Glory

The large crowd that turned out at the Petit Bordel hardcourt on Thursday 26th, October, for the finals of the Carlos James/ North Leeward Futsal Super League and Netball Tournament, as well as the North Leeward leg of the “Vibe out” event, did not left this appointed.

The finals of the Futsal super league and Netball tournament witnessed teams from Petit Bordel and Fitz Hughes battling it out for sporting supremacy in North Leeward. In the end, Fitz Hughes Snipers defeated Peto1, 3-1 to win the Futsal competition. Peto Pink Panters however, got the better of Fitz Hughes Tallawahs 26-18 to take the Netball titles, much to the delight of the home fans.

During the presentation ceremony, individual players who performed outstanding during the tournament, as well as the winning teams were awarded trophies and other przes. In the futsal league, the award for MVP of the finals went to Khalique Bowens, while MVP for the tournament went to Samir Bristol. Ojay Matthews with 8 goals, took the award for most goals in the tournament.

Kanique Lewis, who started for Peto Pink Panters, was adjudged MVP of the finals. She also took the award for most goals, scoring a total of 119 goals in the process. The award for MVP of the finals went to Nailah Kydd.

The finals of the tournament also coincided with the Vibe Out event; an initiative by the Independence Day Committee in celebration of SVG’s 44th year of independence. Seven communities throughout St. Vincent and the Grenadines were treated to fun sporting and cultural activities from the October 23 to 29.

Public Relation Officer of the North Leeward Sports and Cultural Organization (NLSCO) Kenville Horne commended the supporters for turning out in their numbers. He said that the objective of the tournament was to bring the community together during the time of independence, and large crowd that turned out during the tournament shows that the objective was met. Horne further expressed thanks to the Independence Day Committee and MP James for making the event possible.

Minister of Tourism and MP for North Leeward, Carlos James was on hand to lend his support to the day’s activities. James also sponsored trophies and netballs to the various winners in the tournament as well as the awardees during the award ceremony that followed right after the finals.

James during his address, expressed thanks to the teams and supporters for coming out. He said that the Petit Bordel Hardcourt saw an improvement in the court and the arrival of new hoops as a result of the tournament. The MP further noted that he will be sponsoring the North Leeward Basketball tournament in the not to distance future since he wants to see the revival of basketball in the constituency.

He said that the tournament brought people together and he was happy with the large turnout. “ And what that is showing you, is that once we work together as a community, nothing is going to take us a part. And all of us working together, we are going to enhance our communities, we are going to enhance the development of sports and importantly, it will enhance the development of our youth interms of the discipline, the hard work, the skills and the quality sportsmanship that they have displayed over the tournament,” the MP said

President of the North Leeward Sports and Cultural Organization said that the executive wants to take the lead in bringing back netball and basketball in North Leeward. He said that this commitment is evident in the organization fielding two netball teams to take part in the national tournament. Lewis expressed thank to James for his continued support to the organization. “ We are committed to the development of sports and culture in North Leeward and we are going to work very hard to ensure that youths of North Leeward and adults get the platform to explore their talent and showcase their skills,” said Lewis. He further thanked the fans for showing support throughout the tournament.

Ezzie Roberts of the Independence Committee said that the Vibe Out initiative is intend on bringing people together using sports and culture. He said that his committee hosted Vibes Out events in Georgetown, Dauphine, Layou, Kingstown Petit Bordel, Keartons and Bequia.

Roberts congratulated the NLSCO for hosting the North Leeward leg of Vibes Out and said that he was very pleased with the turnout and organization of the events in North Leeward.

A number of officials from the SVG Football Federation and the SVG Cricket Association attended the event at the Petit Bordel Hardcourt. Among them were, Technical Director of SVG FF, Theon Gordon ,Vice President of SVGFF, Otashie Spring and Manager of SVG senior cricket team, Dyke Cato.

Following the closing ceremony, the NLSCO hosted an award ceremony that recognized the sporting talents in North Leeward. See below for list of winners.