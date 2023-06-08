The Petroglyph and Ogham Stone from Barrouallie have been transferred to the Wallilabou Heritage Park by the St Vincent (SVG) National Trust.

Due to their sensitivity to mechanical damage at the old Barrouallie secondary school site, which is currently under development for repurposing, the artifacts were relocated.

The Wallilabou Heritage Park was chosen as the optimum location for the items’ preservation.

Source : MOT