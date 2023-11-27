Petty Officer Kevin Providence completes Masters degree in Maritime Affairs

Coast Guard Officer Kevin Providence Achieved a Master’s Degree in Maritime Affairs with Specialization in Ocean Sustainability Governance and Management

Coast Guard Petty Officer Kevin Providence proudly announces the successful completion of his Master of Science degree in Maritime Affairs from the esteemed World Maritime University. The culmination of his 14-month program, specializing in Ocean Sustainability Governance and Management, took place on October 28, 2023.

Providence expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “I am thrilled to have acquired knowledge from some of the world’s best maritime professionals. This experience has equipped me with valuable insights into ocean sustainability and governance.”

The Master in Maritime Affairs program focused on the practical application of expertise in maritime processes, functions, and ecosystem-based approaches to global ocean governance. Emphasizing the significance of international maritime laws, including the United Nations Convention on the Laws of the Sea (UNCLOS), the program aimed to empower individuals to incorporate the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development into domestic ocean governance policies.

Providence’s studies took him to Japan, Zanzibar (The United Republic of Tanzania), and Denmark for field studies and research. Reflecting on his experiences, Providence highlighted the potential for applying lessons learned to enhance maritime understanding and capacity in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Expressing a commitment to leveraging his knowledge for the benefit of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Providence emphasized the need for environmental and marine legislation aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. He intends to contribute to the advancement of the Maritime industry in SVG for current and future generations.

Petty Officer, Kevin Providence extends heartfelt gratitude to the Lord for guidance and acknowledges the support of the Service Commission Department, Fisheries Department, Maritime Administration, National Parks, Rivers and Beaches Authority, Nature Conservancy’s Eastern Caribbean, Sustainable Grenadines Inc., Coast Guard Service, his family, and friends.

The Commissioner of Police, the Commander of the Coast Guard, and other members of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) congratulate Petty Officer Kevin Providence on his accomplishment and wish him a prosperous and fulfilling future.

Source : RSVGPF