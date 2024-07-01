Pierre Celebrates the Saint Lucia Kings’ CPL Championship Victory

Prime Minister Hon. Philip J. Pierre on behalf of the government and people of Saint Lucia congratulates the Saint Lucia Kings on their impressive achievement in securing the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) title. This victory has brought immense pride to our island nation.

The Saint Lucia Kings have demonstrated remarkable resilience and teamwork throughout the tournament. Their success further amplifies Saint Lucia’s achievement in sports on the world stage, with Julien Alfred blazing the trail. This victory is an inspiration, showcasing the potential of our athletes to excel on all platforms.

The Prime Minister acknowledges that this achievement not only uplifts the spirit of our nation but also encourages young athletes to strive for greatness in their pursuits. As we celebrate this milestone, let us rally behind our teams and recognize the dedication that fuels their success.

Once again, congratulations to the Saint Lucia Kings for this significant accomplishment. Their triumph has united us in celebration, and we eagerly anticipate their continued success in future competitions.