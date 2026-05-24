Govt must ‘get rid’ of Pignataro from Canouan

Opposition leader Ralph Gonsalves tackled swirling controversies regarding national land management, specifically addressing rumors surrounding the Canouan lease and investor Andrea Pignataro, while forcefully defending his administration’s sale of land at Mount Wynne to Sandals Resorts.

Addressing recent speculation regarding the island of Canouan, Gonsalves acknowledged allegations that investors offered the government $200 million US to buy out the remainder of a lease covering approximately 650 acres.

He noted that this proposed buyout would equate to roughly $18 per square foot. However, Gonsalves took a hardline stance against the investor referred to as Pignataro, stating that the government would be “foolish” to listen to him.

He bluntly insisted that officials must “get rid of” Pignataro from Canouan in order for the area to progress, adding that this necessity is “clear to everybody who is involved”. Gonsalves also highlighted that the land in Canouan is “basically developed land,” making it inherently “far more expensive”.

Gonsalves contrasted the developed, high-priced land in Canouan with the 51 acres of land sold to Sandals for the upcoming Beaches resort project at Mount Wynne. He emphasized that the Mount Wynne site was “completely undeveloped land” that lacked essential infrastructure such as water, electricity, and roads, all of which the developers would have to clear and install across the entire 51-acre property.

Despite the lack of prior development, the government secured a sale price of $15.43 million US (or $41.661 million EC) for the Mount Wynne land, which translates to $815,973 per acre or $18.73 per square foot. Gonsalves proudly noted that this final agreed price was actually $3.37 million higher than the final valuation recommended by the Chief Surveyor’s office.

By comparing the two properties, Gonsalves effectively dismantled his political critics. He pointed out the absurdity of commentators claiming the government “sold out” at Mount Wynne, using the Canouan rumor to ground his mathematical point: while 650 acres of developed land in Canouan was allegedly valued at around $18 a square foot in the buyout rumor, his administration successfully sold 51 acres of completely undeveloped land at Mount Wynne for an even higher rate of $18.73 per square foot.

Gonsalves expressed outrage at social commentator Jomo Thomas, who he said falsely claimed the Mount Wynne land was sold for a mere 14 cents a square foot. Gonsalves excoriated Thomas for getting the math “wrong by a factor of 134 times,” calling the “14 cents stock” narrative completely irresponsible, preposterous, and idiotic.

By highlighting the stark contrast between the fully developed Canouan property and the raw Mount Wynne site, Gonsalves aimed to prove that the Beaches resort land deal was highly advantageous and properly valued for the economic development of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.