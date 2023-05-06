Jamaica: Pilot dies after plane crashes in St Mary’s

Plane crash in St Mary’s Jamaica

The Jamaica Civil Aviation Authority (JCAA) says it is working in collaboration with the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) and other relevant authorities as investigations continue into Friday’s fatal plane crash in the eastern parish of St. Mary.

In a statement on Friday, the JCAA said the aircraft departed the Tinson Pen aerodrome in the Corporate Area for the Ian Fleming International Airport in the eastern parish of Portland at 9:03 am (local time) with two persons on board.

The aircraft crashed in the Ballard’s Valley area of Highgate, St Mary at approximately 9:30 am.

The accident scene was identified at approximately 11:10 am and two persons on board the aircraft were airlifted to the University Hospital of the West Indies.

The JCAA said that shortly after, the applicable emergency response plan was activated, with the search and rescue team of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) deployed.

The incident resulted in the death of pilot, Dudley Beek, while the other occupant of the plane remains hospitalized.

The JCAA added that both the US Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board were advised of the crash, pursuant to notification protocols, with regard to the United States of America being the state of registry of the aircraft.

The North America and Central Caribbean office of the International Civil Aviation Organization was also notified of the accident.