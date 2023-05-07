Pilot from TCI arrested in drug bust released on bond in Jamaica

A Turks and Caicos Islands pilot who was arrested during a narcotics investigation at Norman Manley International Airport last month was released on bond on Friday.

When Kenado Vandel Thomas, 35, appeared in the St Andrew Parish Court, he was offered bail in the amount of J$2 million.

He was ordered to submit his travel documents and to report to the Lionel Town Police Station on a daily basis.

Furthermore, the judge issued a stay order at all ports.

Thomas was arrested on April 23 after allegedly being caught with 17 pounds of marijuana at the airport.

The narcotic was discovered in Thomas’ suitcase as he prepared to fly from Jamaica to the Turks and Caicos Islands, according to the authorities.

He is expected to appear in court again on June 12.

Source : CMC