PINEHILL added to the portfolio of St Vincent Brewery Limited

St Vincent Brewery Limited Welcomes PINEHILL to its Portfolio

PINEHILL, a well-known brand in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, has joined the St. Vincent Brewery Limited (SVBL) beverage portfolio.

Mr. Lamont Medica, Commercial Manager of St. Vincent Brewery Limited, says, “SVBL has a reputation for providing Vincentians with high-quality beverages, and the Pinehill’s product line is no exception.” This new line offers over a dozen new products for our clients and consumers to enjoy as a family.”

This new addition (PINEHILL) is a chance to broaden our beverage range and better meet the quickly changing needs of our customers in the beverage business in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

PINEHILL, manufactured by our sister company Barbados Dairy Industries Ltd., offers consumers a selection of delectable juices and juice drinks, as well as high-quality milks and milk products in a variety of flavors.

As SVBL has the rights to distribute PINEHILL products as part of our portfolio, this brand acquisition is expected to boost our regional ties.

Vincentians can expect a full revitalization and exciting campaigns to market PINEHILL’s products in and around St. Vincent & the Grenadines, appealing to families, children, and a health-conscious demographic in the coming months. St. Vincent Brewery Ltd.’s goal is to always evolve with our customers.

PINEHILL believes in enjoying life’s moments, so go ahead and sip and grin, or indulge in a glass of juice or milk at any time of day. PINEHILL goods will be accessible at all St. Vincent and the Grenadines supermarkets, depots, pubs, and restaurants.