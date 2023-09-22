Single engine Plane crashes off Nevis en-route from Antigua

A single-engine Piper aircraft crashed into the waters off Nevis, according to emergency services in St Kitts and Nevis on Wednesday evening.

The plane, which took off from Antigua and was flying to St. Martin, apparently experienced engine issues mid-flight.

The pilot allegedly initiated an emergency landing procedure at Vance Amory International Airport, but the plane eventually crashed into the sea near Herbert’s Beach.

The plane’s passengers, a St Martin pilot and his Anguillan student-pilot, apparently suffered relatively minor injuries. They allegedly swam ashore after escaping the downed plane. In Nevis, both individuals received medical treatment.

Authorities have initiated an inquiry into the incident to discover what caused the engine trouble and what caused the emergency landing.