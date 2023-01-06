Plane crashes on takeoff from Exuma International Airport, Bahamas

Bahamas: Small plane crashes after takeoff in Exuma

An accident involving a Piper PA-23 aircraft with two people on board that occurred this morning shortly after takeoff from the Exuma International Airport has been reported to the Aircraft Accident Investigation Authority (AAIA).

According to preliminary reports, both passengers were able to leave the aircraft.

The AAIA has started looking into this matter and will send investigators to the scene of the accident.

The incident on Friday morning was described by Anthony Winder, a Western Air and Delta Airlines employee working at the airport, in a conversation with our Megan Shepherd.