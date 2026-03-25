Planet Soca, CDC to host entertainment development workshop

Following the success of its inaugural Entertainment Development Workshop in October 2025, Planet Soca will again collaborate with the Carnival Development Corporation (CDC) to host Part Two of its Entertainment Development Workshop Series this May 2026.



The upcoming workshop will continue efforts to strengthen the capacity, professionalism, and global competitiveness of individuals within Saint Vincent and the Grenadines’ entertainment industry. Building on the foundation established in the first session, Part Two will further explore key areas, including artist branding, digital presence, performance readiness, and strategic career development, within the evolving Caribbean music landscape.

The October 2025 workshop, held at Entice Bar, Victoria Park, brought together creatives, industry stakeholders, and aspiring artists for an interactive and informative session. Facilitated by Planet Soca members Chandelle De Riggs and Ari Shaw, the workshop covered critical topics including Electronic Press Kit (EPK) development, interview preparation, social media management, and the importance of effective artist management. The session concluded with a networking segment that encouraged collaboration and knowledge sharing among participants.

As Planet Soca continues to expand its footprint across the region, the platform has also been instrumental in supporting and promoting a growing roster of Caribbean talent. Artists associated with the platform include L Pank, Mad Skull, Kennie Montana, Wyz Skid, Stamina Smurf, Blama, along with DJs Blaze, Justin Miller, Lazer, and Fugitive, all of whom contribute to the vibrant and evolving Soca landscape.

The upcoming workshop aims to deepen engagement with creatives while providing practical tools to help artists and industry professionals navigate both regional and international markets. It also reinforces the CDC’s ongoing commitment to the professionalisation and sustainable development of the cultural and creative industries in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Planet Soca remains dedicated to elevating Caribbean music and culture by creating opportunities for exposure, education, and connection. Through initiatives like this workshop series, the organisation continues to bridge the gap between talent and industry, ensuring that Vincentian and Caribbean creatives are better equipped to thrive on the global stage.

Further details regarding the May 2026 workshop, including date, venue, and registration information, will be announced in the coming weeks.