Playaz basketball camp 2026 draws strong turnout

Playaz Youth Academy Basketball Summer Camp 2026

The Playaz Youth Academy Basketball Summer Camp 2026 has completed a successful first week, engaging more than 75 young participants in a programme focused on basketball development, mentorship, discipline, teamwork, and personal growth.

The two-week camp, which began on Monday, 27th July and continues until Friday, 7th August 2026, is being held at the Lowmans Leeward Hard Court from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. daily. Open to boys and girls ages 5 and over, the camp continues to serve as one of the Academy’s key youth development initiatives.

Throughout the first week, participants took part in basketball fundamentals, skills training, conditioning exercises, teamwork activities, and mentorship sessions designed to build confidence both on and off the court. The strong turnout reflects the continued demand for safe, structured, and meaningful programmes that provide young people with opportunities to learn, grow, and be guided in a positive direction.

The camp has also benefited from the involvement of coaches from the United States, who are sharing their knowledge, experience, and passion for the sport with the young athletes. Their contribution has added further value to the programme by exposing participants to different coaching styles, training approaches, and perspectives on the game.

President of Playaz Youth Academy, Mr. Orlando Fergusson, said the camp remains rooted in the Academy’s wider mission of youth development.

“This camp is about more than basketball. It is about discipline, respect, teamwork, confidence, and helping our young people understand that they have the ability to achieve great things,” Mr. Fergusson said. “We are pleased with the response so far, and we are encouraged by the energy, attitude, and commitment shown by the participants during the first week.”

Over the years, the Playaz Youth Academy Summer Camp has grown into more than a basketball programme, incorporating educational and life skills sessions that address issues affecting young people. These have included topics such as conflict resolution, bullying awareness, health education, financial literacy, and positive decision-making. The 2026 camp continues this tradition while placing renewed emphasis on mentorship, character-building, and youth empowerment.

As the camp enters its second week, participants can look forward to continued basketball training, personal development activities, and opportunities to learn from coaches, mentors, and invited facilitators.

Playaz Youth Academy extends sincere appreciation to the parents, guardians, coaches, volunteers, partners, and supporters who continue to contribute to the success of the programme. The Academy also recognises the importance of community support in creating safe, structured, and impactful opportunities for young people.

Persons interested in learning more about Playaz Youth Academy may contact the Academy at +1 (784) 498-8650 or +1 (784) 533-4216, message the Academy on Facebook or Instagram at @playazyouthacademy, or email playazyouthacademy23@gmail.com.