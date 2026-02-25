Playaz youth academy sweeps SVGCC basketball title

Playaz Youth Academy Invincibles: Undefeated 7–0 Championship Run

Kingstown, St. Vincent and the Grenadines — Playaz Youth Academy completed a remarkable and undefeated 7–0 campaign to capture the 2026 SVGCC Invitational

Basketball Competition title, firmly establishing themselves as one of the leading youth basketball programmes in the country.

From the opening tip-off to the final whistle, the Academy displayed discipline, execution, and composure beyond their years, separating themselves through consistency and collective effort.

Leading the charge was Captain Tayon Burgin, whose dominant performances earned him

MVP of the Final, Team MVP, and Team Most Improved Player honours. Burgin’s

leadership, growth, and scoring ability proved decisive in key moments of the tournament.

Defensively, Vice-Captain Zwayne Fisher delivered an outstanding showing and was

deservedly recognised as the tournament’s Top Defensive Player. His intensity, defensive awareness, and ability to disrupt opposing offences were instrumental in securing the

Academy’s undefeated run.

Additionally, Aquando Henry was instrumental on both ends of the floor and earned a Defensive Mention for his impact. Beyond his defensive presence, Henry consistently applied offensive pressure, delivering crucial baskets and providing balance to the

Academy’s attack throughout the tournament.

Temal Gopaul (DASGS All Stars) – Team MVP

(DASGS All Stars) – Team MVP Kenroy Trimmingham (DTVE Ballers) – Team Most Improved Player

This 7–0 undefeated championship run represents more than victories on the scoreboard. It is a testament to the Academy’s commitment to discipline, mentorship, and holistic player development — building young men who excel both on and off the court.

Head Coach Orlando “Coach Lando” Fergusson reflected on the achievement:

“Going 7–0 is not just about talent — it’s about discipline, trust, and doing the small things right every single day. I’m proud of these young men because they bought into the system. Whether they wore our jersey in the final or represented elsewhere in the tournament, they carried the PYA standard. This is what development looks like.”