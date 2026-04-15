PM advances private sector partnership at IMF-World bank spring meetings

Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Godwin Friday has outlined a new economic vision for St. Vincent and the Grenadines, emphasizing a deliberate shift towards viewing the government as an enabler of private-sector growth. Speaking at a high-level Caribbean Leaders Open Dialogue hosted at the World Bank during the Spring Meetings, Dr. Friday addressed the theme “From Policy to Paychecks Dialogue: Strengthening the Business Climate for Jobs in the Caribbean”.

The Prime Minister announced that the administration’s economic focus will be anchored on four key pillars: agriculture, tourism, the blue economy, and the new economy, specifically targeting creative industries. These sectors are intended to serve as practical pathways to generate sustainable income and new employment opportunities across the nation. Dr. Friday stated that the government’s straightforward goal is to build genuine partnerships with the private sector to drive economic expansion, create jobs, and ultimately put more money into the pockets of Vincentians.

To achieve this, the administration has already begun holding consultations with trade unions and the private sector to prioritize the restoration of confidence in the investment climate. Dr. Friday stressed that investments must be driven by sound business proposals rather than political considerations, aiming to remove uncertainty and ensure a reliable, predictable legal framework for both local and foreign investors. By creating this stability, the government expects businesses to feel secure enough to invest, expand, and offer better wages and job security to workers.

Addressing the country’s limited fiscal space, the Prime Minister was candid about his administration’s approach to revenue. Instead of placing additional tax burdens on the private sector to meet social needs, the government is focusing on growing the economy so that families can earn more to manage the cost of living.

Additionally, St. Vincent and the Grenadines will increasingly leverage its foreign missions as platforms for trade promotion. This diplomatic shift, alongside strengthened engagement with the diaspora, aims to help local businesses access new markets, mentorship, and investment abroad, thereby increasing revenue and creating more jobs at home.

Looking forward, Dr. Friday reaffirmed that there is no competition between the government and the private sector. Rather, it is a partnership where the government creates an enabling environment, and businesses are expected to deliver on their commitments when granted concessions. His core message at the meetings remained clear: when the private sector grows, jobs are created; when jobs are created, incomes rise; and when incomes rise, families are better able to meet their needs and improve their quality of life.