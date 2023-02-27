PM Andrew Holness of Jamaica leads CARICOM mission to Haiti

Andrew Holness, the Prime Minister of Jamaica, left the country on Monday morning to lead a special CARICOM mission to Haiti.

The delegation is made up of people from the Bahamas, Trinidad and Tobago, and the CARICOM Secretariat.

In a statement from the Prime Minister’s office, it is said that as part of this mission, members of the CARICOM delegation are expected to talk with a number of important Haitian stakeholder groups.

Holness is likely to come back to the island in the late evening.

The mission on Monday comes before a stakeholder meeting that will be held in Jamaica in the next few weeks to talk about the situation in Haiti, which is plagued by political chaos, corruption, and constant gang violence, with armed groups killing, raping, and kidnapping people.

Less than two weeks ago, at the end of the 44th regular summit of CARICOM Heads of Government in The Bahamas, CARICOM chairman and host Prime Minister Philip Davis said that the regional group had taken its moral obligation to solve the problems in Haiti seriously.

He turned down the idea of boots on the ground and said that the first step would be to figure out how CARICOM can help the Haitian national police get stronger so that they can restore order and stop crime on the island.

Source : CMC