PM Authorizes Emergency Powers as Gang Threats Target Officials in T&T

Trinidad and Tobago has implemented a nationwide State of Emergency starting March 3, 2026, to combat a significant increase in gang violence.

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar authorized this drastic measure following high-level security briefings that revealed credible threats against law enforcement and legal officials.

This decision follows the expiration of a previous security mandate in January, after which criminal activities and retaliatory shootings surged across the country.

The government intends to adopt a zero-tolerance policy, targeting not only active gang members but also the associates who facilitate their crimes.

While the duration of these restrictions remains undecided, the administration emphasizes that public safety is the primary justification for the intervention.

Under national law, the government must seek parliamentary approval to extend these emergency powers beyond the initial fifteen-day period.