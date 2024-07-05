PANORAMA MAY BE HELD ON WORLD PAN DAY

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves is supporting a suggestion by the Youlou Pan Movement to have Panorama on August 11, which is World Pan Day.

Addressing the nation on Thursday July 4, Gonsalves says he is in support to having Vincy Mas 2024 but not to “drag it on until July 13th”.

Adjustments have been made to the national festival due to the passage of Hurricane Beryl and its devastating impact on the Grenadines.

The Prime Minister said its important that Vincentians are engaged and he is “supporting having the carnival…. it is part of cultural expression and people have to let off steam…importantly in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, an industry as developed around carnival, people have paid costumes, people have taken deposits, some of these things are very expensive, calypsonians, mas men have done a lot of work…people have come from overseas who are in the hotel rooms, the guest houses.”

Gonsalves insisted that while “we address this terrible disaster, we have to keep our people engaged and have to have our people involved in cultural activities”.

He also suggested that the King and Queen of the bands be held on the same day as Panorama.