PM Dickon Mitchell to attend Investment Migration Forum in the UK

Grenada Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell will travel to London, United Kingdom, to attend the 8th edition of the Investment Migration Forum, one of the most significant Residence and Citizenship by Investment (CBI) events in the world.

The Forum, which lasts from May 15 to 18, 2023, brings together leading stakeholders in the field and provides an excellent opportunity to market Grenada’s CBI industry.

To date, total receipts from the CBI program, over the period 2016–2022, average 3.5 percent of Grenada’s gross domestic product (GDP) annually. The program has also created job opportunities for over 2,400 Grenadian citizens.

The prime minister will be accompanied by Thomas Anthony, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Grenada CBI Unit; Karline Purcell, Deputy CEO; and Ronald Theodore, Member of the CBI Committee.

The delegation is scheduled to return on May 19, 2023.

Philip Telesford, Minister for Social and Community Development, Housing, and Gender Affairs with responsibility for Community Development and Housing, has been appointed Acting Prime Minister in the absence of Prime Minister Mitchell.

