PM Friday advocates for Jobs, debt relief, Caribbean unity

Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Hon. Dr. Godwin Friday, accompanied by Foreign Minister Bramble and other government officials, is in Washington D.C. this week attending the World Bank’s Spring Meetings. The delegation’s primary focus is to deliver for the people of SVG by creating better-paying jobs and alleviating the country’s debt burden to foster local investment.

Reiterating his election campaign promise of putting “people over projects,” PM Friday emphasized that in small island economies, jobs serve as the first line of resilience and are essential for social stability, recovery from shocks, and long-term confidence. He sharply criticized the “monumental economic mess” and “crushing burden of debt” left behind by the previous administration, stating that his government is actively working to turn the economy around and free up the space needed to invest in its citizens.

The World Bank’s Spring Meetings, operating under the theme “Building Prosperity Through Policy,” arrive amid significant international uncertainty driven by ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine. In response to these global shocks, PM Friday noted that for small states, policy predictability acts as a vital form of economic infrastructure. By unleashing the potential of local businesses and individuals, the government hopes to raise living standards and tackle pressing social problems.

To achieve these developmental goals, the Prime Minister stressed the critical importance of collaboration with international partners, including CARICOM, the OECS, and global agencies. He also highlighted the strong ongoing relationship between SVG and Taiwan, pointing to a joint honor guard ceremony taking place this week between the Taiwanese Navy and the Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force. While expressing disappointment at missing the event due to his diplomatic engagements in the U.S., he noted that it perfectly demonstrates the strength of their bilateral ties.

Looking beyond his own nation’s borders, PM Friday advocated for deeper Caribbean unity and a shared sense of purpose. He suggested that neighboring islands should diversify their offerings to complement, rather than compete with, one another. Using the region’s shared tourism assets as an example—describing bays filled with yachts during the holidays that light up like a Christmas tree—he reminded stakeholders of the region’s collective strength.

Ultimately, if governments, citizens, and development partners stay united, PM Friday argued that prosperity can be measured not just by GDP figures, but by the tangible jobs, dignity, and opportunities provided to all Caribbean people